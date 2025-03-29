Home>Society>General News

2 Japanese in Mandalay Injured in Myanmar Earthquake;Japanese Firms in Thailand Checking Safety at Facilities

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Cars lined up at Toyota Motor Thailand Co.’s Ban Pho Plant in Chachoengsao Province, Thailand.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:31 JST, March 29, 2025

BANGKOK — Two Japanese nationals were injured in Mandalay, central Myanmar, in the major earthquake that struck the country on Friday, the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar confirmed Saturday. They are not in life-threatening condition.

Separately, the quake’s impact extended to neighboring Thailand, where major Japanese automakers temporarily halted operations at their factories on Friday as a precautionary measure.

Operations are gradually resuming at some facilities after thorough safety inspections, with no substantial damage reported, according to the automakers.

Honda Motor Co. resumed production at its plants on Friday after a brief suspension. Toyota Motor Corp. halted operations at some plants but planned to resume scheduled production on Saturday.

Nissan Motor Co. suspended operations to assess possible damage to equipment and confirmed that no employees were injured.

