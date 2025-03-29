Imperial Palace Crowded with Sakura Spectators; Tokyo Cherry Blossoms Draw Eager Viewers
12:44 JST, March 29, 2025
The Imperial Palace’s Inui Street was opened to the public for cherry blossom viewing on Saturday in Tokyo.
The 750-meter road is lined with 101 cherry trees of 30 varieties, including Someiyoshino and Higanzakura. Despite the rainy weather, visitors stopped by to admire the pale pink blossoms.
Viewing is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 6.
