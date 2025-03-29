Home>Society>General News

Imperial Palace Crowded with Sakura Spectators; Tokyo Cherry Blossoms Draw Eager Viewers 

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People admire cherry blossoms at the Imperial Palace’s Inui Street in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:44 JST, March 29, 2025

The Imperial Palace’s Inui Street was opened to the public for cherry blossom viewing on Saturday in Tokyo.

The 750-meter road is lined with 101 cherry trees of 30 varieties, including Someiyoshino and Higanzakura. Despite the rainy weather, visitors stopped by to admire the pale pink blossoms.

Viewing is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 6.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People admire cherry blossoms at the Imperial Palace’s Inui Street in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Cherry Blossom Special Page

Click here for the “Cherry Blossom” Special Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING