Someiyoshino Cherry Blossoms Open in Tottori Pref.

Cherry blossoms are seen in Tottori City, Tottori Pref.

14:30 JST, March 29, 2025

Tottori Prefecture saw its first Someiyoshino cherry blossoms of the season open on Thursday, according to the Tottori Local Meteorological Office.  The trees usually reach their peak bloom a week after first blooming, but it will likely be delayed due to potential cold weather over the weekend.



