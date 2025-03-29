Okayama Korakuen Garden in Okayama Pref. Sees First Cherry Blossoms
11:55 JST, March 29, 2025
This season’s someiyoshino cherry blossoms officially bloomed in Okayama City on Friday, the Okayama local meteorological office said. They opened two days earlier than last year. Peak bloom is expected about a week later.
