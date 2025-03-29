Home>Society>General News

Okayama Korakuen Garden in Okayama Pref. Sees First Cherry Blossoms

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Cherry blossoms are seen in Okayama City.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:55 JST, March 29, 2025

This season’s someiyoshino cherry blossoms officially bloomed in Okayama City on Friday, the Okayama local meteorological office said. They opened two days earlier than last year. Peak bloom is expected about a week later.







