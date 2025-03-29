Tokyo Temperature Drops Over 15 Degrees; Cold, Rainy Day Expected

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The temperature in Tokyo dropped to 8.3 C on Saturday morning, down more than 15 degrees from the previous day.

The highest forecast temperature in the city on Saturday is around 10 C.

The day is expected to be rainy and cloudy in the Kanto Koshinetsu region, which includes Tokyo, with temperatures likely remaining low, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.