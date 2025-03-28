Home>Society>General News

Blossom Viewing Season Arrives in Shizuoka; Special Boat Ride Offered Weekdays until April 8

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People enjoy cherry blossoms from the water in Aoi Ward, Shizuoka, on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:53 JST, March 28, 2025

SHIZUOKA – Cherry blossoms have opened in Shizuoka, and people were seen enjoying viewing them at Sumpu Castle Park in Aoi Ward, Shizuoka, on Thursday.

A 60-year-old local man visiting with his family spread out a mat by a tree with comparatively more blossoms and sipped cherry-colored sake and sparkling wine.

“I thought it might be a little too early, but I’m glad I came. There weren’t many people so I feel like I got a little something extra,” he said.

In the park’s moat, the pleasure boat is running special weekday tours until April 8, except for March 31. “The cherry blossoms viewed from the boat are also a special sight,” the boat’s operating company said.

