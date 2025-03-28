Blossom Viewing Season Arrives in Shizuoka; Special Boat Ride Offered Weekdays until April 8
12:53 JST, March 28, 2025
SHIZUOKA – Cherry blossoms have opened in Shizuoka, and people were seen enjoying viewing them at Sumpu Castle Park in Aoi Ward, Shizuoka, on Thursday.
A 60-year-old local man visiting with his family spread out a mat by a tree with comparatively more blossoms and sipped cherry-colored sake and sparkling wine.
“I thought it might be a little too early, but I’m glad I came. There weren’t many people so I feel like I got a little something extra,” he said.
In the park’s moat, the pleasure boat is running special weekday tours until April 8, except for March 31. “The cherry blossoms viewed from the boat are also a special sight,” the boat’s operating company said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Roles of Social Media in Elections: Election Admin Commissions Powerless Against Campaign Obstruction
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)