Someiyoshino Cherry Blossoms Open in Mito, Full Blossoms Expected in a Week
12:07 JST, March 28, 2025
MITO — Cherry blossoms of the most common Someiyoshino variety opened in Mito, according to an announcement by the Mito Local Meteorological office on Thursday.
The announcement was four days earlier than last year and three days earlier than average.
On Thursday morning, an official at the local meteorological office checked the sample cherry tree on the office grounds and found more flowers than the standard five or six needed to make the announcement. The city’s cherry trees are expected to be in full bloom in about a week.
According to the local meteorological office, the trees began blossoming because of warm weather in the past few days, with temperatures reaching above 20 C.
