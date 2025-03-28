Niigata Univ. Students Relay U.S. Field Visit to Governor; Report on Agriculture, Climate Learnings in Exchange Program
1:00 JST, March 28, 2025
NIIGATA — Ten students from Niigata Prefecture visited Gov. Hideyo Hanazumi on Wednesday, telling him what they learned about agriculture and climate change during their weeklong visit to Texas earlier this month.
The participants worked with American students during their trip to Texas from March 9 to 15, as part of a program organized by the U.S.-Japan Council and Tanaka Sangyo, a construction company in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture. In Texas, the Japanese participants observed, for example, greenhouse cultivation in which the growth of plants is automatically monitored.
In August, the Japanese students will welcome their American counterparts and allow them to learn about local agriculture.
During the Texas visit, “I had an experience that deepened what I’ve studied,” said Ryuki Kagoshima, one of the participants from the University of Niigata Prefecture. “For the upcoming visit [by the U.S. students], we’ll make preparations to show them Niigata’s charms.”
“I hope you will work hard toward the end [of the program],” Gov. Hanazumi replied.
