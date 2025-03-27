Cherry Blossoms in Bloom amid Warm Weather in Shizuoka; March’s Highest Temperatures Recorded

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Flowers on the sample Someiyoshino cherry tree are seen in Shizuoka on Wednesday.

Someiyoshino cherry trees, the most common variety, officially blossomed in Shizuoka, according to an announcement by the Shizuoka Local Meteorological Office on Wednesday.

The announcement was four days earlier than last year and two days later than on average.

On Wednesday, Shizuoka Prefecture was blessed with clear weather and covered by a warm air.

An official at the local meteorological office recognized that there were more cherry flowers blossoming on the sample tree than the benchmark at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The highest temperatures in March were recorded in four spots in the prefecture, including Shimizu Ward in Shizuoka at 28.6 C. The temperature reached 28.2 C in Suruga Ward in the city. Yellow sands from the continent were also observed, believed to have been the cause of foggy air in central Shizuoka.

According to the local meteorological office, the weather is expected to turn from Thursday onward due to low pressure and a cold front.