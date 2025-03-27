Sakura Cherry Blossoms Begin Blooming in Wakayama; Specimen Tree’s Someiyoshino Flowers Spotted at Kimiidera Temple
16:38 JST, March 27, 2025
WAKAYAMA — Someiyoshino cherry blossoms have begun blooming in Wakayama, four days earlier than last year, according to the Wakayama Local Meteorological Office announced Wednesday. The blossoms are expected to reach full bloom in about a week to nine days.
Meteorological Office staff announced that five to six or more flowers had bloomed on the specimen tree in the grounds of Kimiidera temple in Wakayama, at about 10 a.m., confirming the official start of the flowering season.
While mid-March was cold, the subsequent warm spell since March 20 is believed to have kept the blooming season relatively on schedule.
A 65-year-old Japanese man and his 61-year-old wife, who live in Parana State, Brazil, expressed their joy at seeing Japanese cherry blossoms for the first time in about 40 years during a temporary return to Japan. They said they were deeply moved.
