Cherry Blossoms Begin to Bloom in Tokushima; Bringing Smiles to People Visiting Park
11:18 JST, March 27, 2025
TOKUSHIMA — Someiyoshino cherry blossoms in Tokushima have begun to bloom, the Tokushima Regional Meteorological Observatory announced on Wednesday. This was two days earlier than average. The blossoms are expected to reach full bloom in about a week.
At around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, an official at the observatory confirmed that five flowers had bloomed on a specimen tree in the observatory grounds.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Tokushima City rose to 24 degrees, and the weather was as warm as mid-May. At Tokushima Chuo Park in Tokushima City, some of the approximately 310 cherry trees have started to bloom, and visitors were looking up at the trees and taking photos.
A 28-year-old office worker from Anan City who came to see the cherry blossoms with his colleagues smiled and said, “It is warm and the breeze is pleasant, and I feel spring. There are still many buds, so I’m looking forward to the full bloom.”
