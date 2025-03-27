Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Nagoya; 2 Days Earlier than Last Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun



NAGOYA — Someiyoshino cherry flowers have begun to bloom in Nagoya City, the Nagoya Regional Meteorological Observatory announced on Wednesday. This is two days later than average years, and two days earlier than last year.

Meteorological observatory staff confirmed that five or more flowers had bloomed on the specimen tree, which is used for determining when the cherry blossoms have bloomed.

In Tsuruma Park in Nagoya’s Showa Ward, people with cameras and smartphones in hand were enjoying taking photos of the cherry blossoms.