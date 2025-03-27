Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Nagoya; 2 Days Earlier than Last Year
10:41 JST, March 27, 2025
NAGOYA — Someiyoshino cherry flowers have begun to bloom in Nagoya City, the Nagoya Regional Meteorological Observatory announced on Wednesday. This is two days later than average years, and two days earlier than last year.
Meteorological observatory staff confirmed that five or more flowers had bloomed on the specimen tree, which is used for determining when the cherry blossoms have bloomed.
In Tsuruma Park in Nagoya’s Showa Ward, people with cameras and smartphones in hand were enjoying taking photos of the cherry blossoms.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Roles of Social Media in Elections: Election Admin Commissions Powerless Against Campaign Obstruction
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)