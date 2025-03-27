Home>Society>General News

Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Nagoya; 2 Days Earlier than Last Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:41 JST, March 27, 2025

NAGOYA — Someiyoshino cherry flowers have begun to bloom in Nagoya City, the Nagoya Regional Meteorological Observatory announced on Wednesday. This is two days later than average years, and two days earlier than last year.

Meteorological observatory staff confirmed that five or more flowers had bloomed on the specimen tree, which is used for determining when the cherry blossoms have bloomed.

In Tsuruma Park in Nagoya’s Showa Ward, people with cameras and smartphones in hand were enjoying taking photos of the cherry blossoms.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING