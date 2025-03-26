Cherry Blossom Season Begins in Oita; Highest-ever March Temperatures Recorded in Parts of the Region
16:52 JST, March 26, 2025
OITA — Someiyoshino cherry trees have begun blooming in Oita City, the Japan Meteorological Agency’s regional office said Tuesday. They are expected to be in full bloom in 7-10 days.
Officials confirmed the specimen tree on the weather station’s grounds had at least five or six blooms by around 9:30 a.m. The start of cherry blossom season is declared after five blossoms have been observed.
“I hope people will enjoy the cherry blossoms at flower viewing events or while taking a walk,” said an official.
According to the JMA, a high-pressure system brought southerly winds to the area, and 10 of the 15 observation points in Oita Prefecture recorded 25 C or higher, including 28.2 C in Oita City and 28 C in Kitsuki.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Roles of Social Media in Elections: Election Admin Commissions Powerless Against Campaign Obstruction
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)