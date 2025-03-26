Cherry Blossom Season Begins in Oita; Highest-ever March Temperatures Recorded in Parts of the Region

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cherry blossoms are seen blooming on a sample tree at the Japan Meteorological Agency’s regional office in Oita City on Tuesday.

OITA — Someiyoshino cherry trees have begun blooming in Oita City, the Japan Meteorological Agency’s regional office said Tuesday. They are expected to be in full bloom in 7-10 days.

Officials confirmed the specimen tree on the weather station’s grounds had at least five or six blooms by around 9:30 a.m. The start of cherry blossom season is declared after five blossoms have been observed.

“I hope people will enjoy the cherry blossoms at flower viewing events or while taking a walk,” said an official.

According to the JMA, a high-pressure system brought southerly winds to the area, and 10 of the 15 observation points in Oita Prefecture recorded 25 C or higher, including 28.2 C in Oita City and 28 C in Kitsuki.