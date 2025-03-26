Cherry Blossoms Blooming in Fukuoka 2 Days Earlier Than Last Year; Coincides with Start of Spring Festival

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Someiyoshino cherry tree flowers bloom at the Japan Meteorological Agency’s regional headquarters in Fukuoka City on Tuesday morning.

FUKUOKA — Someiyoshino cherry tree flowers have begun blooming in Fukuoka City, the Fukuoka Regional Headquarters of the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Tuesday.

Officials confirmed eight cherry flowers had bloomed on a sample tree within the precincts by around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The start of cherry blossom season is declared after five blossoms have been observed.

This year’s declaration is two days earlier than last year’s and three days later than average years. The officials said peak bloom will likely be reached in about a week.

At Maizuru Park in the city, famed as a good spot to enjoy watching cherry blossoms, the annual Fukuoka Castle Sakura Festival is being held from Wednesday through April 6.