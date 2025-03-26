IAEA Reports Confirm Fukushima Treated Water Continues to Meet Safety Standards; FY25 Water Release Comparable to FY24
21:00 JST, March 26, 2025
The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed the discharge of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant meets international safety standards.
The IAEA released a report about the safety standards from its expert task force on Monday.
In December, the IAEA task force, with members from nine foreign countries including the United States and China, conducted its on-site safety inspection of the treated water discharged from the plant into the sea.
TEPCO plans seven releases of treated water totaling 54,600 tons in fiscal 2025, about the same amount as the current fiscal year.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Roles of Social Media in Elections: Election Admin Commissions Powerless Against Campaign Obstruction
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)