IAEA Reports Confirm Fukushima Treated Water Continues to Meet Safety Standards; FY25 Water Release Comparable to FY24

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in September 2024

The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed the discharge of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant meets international safety standards.

The IAEA released a report about the safety standards from its expert task force on Monday.

In December, the IAEA task force, with members from nine foreign countries including the United States and China, conducted its on-site safety inspection of the treated water discharged from the plant into the sea.

TEPCO plans seven releases of treated water totaling 54,600 tons in fiscal 2025, about the same amount as the current fiscal year.