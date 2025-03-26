Temperatures Hit 30.2C in Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture
14:49 JST, March 26, 2025
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, 30.2C was observed in Saito City, Miyazaki Prefecture, at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. This is the first time for temperatures to reach 30C or higher across the country this year.
