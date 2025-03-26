Home>Society>General News

Temperatures Hit 30.2C in Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:49 JST, March 26, 2025

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, 30.2C was observed in Saito City, Miyazaki Prefecture, at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. This is the first time for temperatures to reach 30C or higher across the country this year.

