Govt Welcomes Unification Church Court Ruling in Japan; Religious Organization Expected to File Immediate Appeal

Headquarters of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, in October 2023

The government welcomed the court’s decision to grant its motion to dissolve the Unification Church, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Toshiko Abe emphasized the government’s stance of taking strict measures against the religious organization, which is poised to file an immediate appeal.

“We have taken all possible measures against the former Unification Church and will continue to respond appropriately,” Abe told reporters on Tuesday.

Voices are emerging within the ministry, with one senior official saying, “The efforts of our elite team diligently gathering evidence have paid off.”

Former education minister Masahito Moriyama, who directed the dissolution request, also told reporters, “This is a natural step in the right direction.”

The government intends to continue aiding victims while the legal proceedings are underway.

In March 2024, the ministry designated the religious organization as a “designated religious corporation” under the special measures law on property management, thereby increasing oversight of the church’s disposition of assets in relation to victim compensation.

Wary of resurgence

“We would like to respect the decision of judiciary,” said Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama. “We will strictly refrain from any actions that promote the activities of the former Unification Church or that may be subject to undue political influence.”

Komeito released a statement saying they take the decision seriously, as it was the result of rigorous deliberation.

The LDP has faced criticism over its ties to the religious organization, contributing to its significant defeat in last year’s House of Representatives election. As a result, the ruling parties are wary of a resurgence of the issue ahead of this summer’s House of Councillors election.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, told reporters at the Diet Building on Tuesday that politicians who are under suspicion regarding their relationship with the former Unification Church must fulfill their accountability.