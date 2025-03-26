Cherry Blossoms Officially Blooming in Japan’s Saga; Full Bloom Likely to Come in About 1 Week

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Someiyoshino cherry tree is seen blooming at the Saga district meteorological observatory in Saga on Tuesday.

Cherry trees started flowering in Saga on Tuesday, according to the Saga district meteorological observatory. The trees are expected to be in full bloom in 7-10 days.The official start of blooming in the city was a day later than average years but four days earlier than last year, according to the observatory.Flowers on a Someiyoshino cherry tree, a sample specimen monitored at the observatory, were confirmed to be blooming on the day.