Cherry Blossoms Officially Blooming in Japan's Saga; Full Bloom Likely to Come in About 1 Week

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A Someiyoshino cherry tree is seen blooming at the Saga district meteorological observatory in Saga on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:40 JST, March 26, 2025

Cherry trees started flowering in Saga on Tuesday, according to the Saga district meteorological observatory. The trees are expected to be in full bloom in 7-10 days.The official start of blooming in the city was a day later than average years but four days earlier than last year, according to the observatory.Flowers on a Someiyoshino cherry tree, a sample specimen monitored at the observatory, were confirmed to be blooming on the day.

