Tohoku Shinkansen Line Suspended between Tokyo, Morioka Stations Due to Strong Wind

12:24 JST, March 26, 2025

The Tohoku Shinkansen line between Tokyo and Morioka stations has been suspended since 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday due to strong winds, according to East Japan Railway Co. (JR East).

An anemometer installed between Sendai and Shiroishi Zao stations recorded wind speed exceeding the permissible limit for train operations. JR East says there is no timetable as to when services will resume.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Shiroishi in Miyagi Prefecture recorded a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 34 meters per second at 10 a.m., the strongest ever recorded there in March.

