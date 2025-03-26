Home>Society>General News

Cherry Blossoms Officially Blooming in Matsuyama; Flowers Spotted in Dogo Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A sample Someiyoshino cherry tree is seen blooming at Dogo Park in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, on Tuesday.

11:12 JST, March 26, 2025

Cherry trees started flowering in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, on Tuesday, according to the Matsuyama district meteorological observatory.

The official start of blooming in the city was a day later than average years but two days earlier than last year, according to the observatory.

An official at the observatory confirmed five flowers on a Someiyoshino cherry tree, a sample specimen monitored by the observatory at Dogo Park in the city. People gathered to see the flowers there.

