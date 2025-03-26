Cherry Blossoms Officially Blooming in Matsuyama; Flowers Spotted in Dogo Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A sample Someiyoshino cherry tree is seen blooming at Dogo Park in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Cherry trees started flowering in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, on Tuesday, according to the Matsuyama district meteorological observatory.

The official start of blooming in the city was a day later than average years but two days earlier than last year, according to the observatory.

An official at the observatory confirmed five flowers on a Someiyoshino cherry tree, a sample specimen monitored by the observatory at Dogo Park in the city. People gathered to see the flowers there.