Home>Society>General News

Tokyo District Court Orders Unification Church to Dissolve

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan headquarters of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification in Shibuya, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:23 JST, March 25, 2025

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday issued a dissolution order to the Unification Church, the religious group formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING