Forest Fires Break Out in Okayama, Ehime Prefs; More than 1,000 People Ordered to Evacuate
11:28 JST, March 24, 2025
Forest fires broke out in Okayama City and Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, over the weekend, with firefighting efforts continuing on Monday.
In Minami Ward, Okayama, residents noticed white smoke rising from a forest and called the fire department at around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to the city fire department, about 111 hectares of forest and a total of five houses and warehouses had been burned as of 12:20 a.m. Monday. No injuries have been confirmed. The city has issued an evacuation order to 893 people in the surrounding area.
In Imabari, a fire broke out in a forest at around 3:55 p.m. Sunday, and the city issued an evacuation order to 381 people in the vicinity. According to the Ehime prefectural government and other sources, one firefighter fell during firefighting efforts and sustained minor injuries, but there has been no confirmed damage to any building.
