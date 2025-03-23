Cherry Blossoms Start Blooming in Japan; Somei-Yoshino Bloom in Kochi, Kumamoto
19:03 JST, March 23, 2025
Somei-Yoshino cherry blossoms started to bloom in Kochi and Kumamoto prefectures on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, making the areas the first in Japan to see the blossoms this year.
The cherry blossoms in both cities are said to be blooming one day later than usual.
According to Kochi Regional Meteorological Observatory, more than 15 blossoms were found to be blooming on a monitored Somei-Yoshino cherry tree in Kochi Castle on Sunday afternoon.
Sunday was sunny across a wide area of the country, with maximum temperatures exceeding 25 C in some areas.
