Early-Blooming Cherry Blossoms at Their Peak in Awaji Island Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People relax under a Kawazu-zakura cherry tree in Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture, on Saturday.

Kawazu-zakura cherry blossoms, which are known to bloom earlier than other sakura, and mimosa flowers are at their peak on Awaji Island. Akashi Kaikyo National Government Park in Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture, is bustling with blossom viewers this weekend.

The park is one of the main venues of an event being held through April 27, focusing on protecting the environment, such as the scenery and the sustainable development goals.

According to the park office, there are about 120 Kawazu-zakura cherry trees in the park, which began blooming around March 6, two weeks later than usual. The pink blossoms became at their best around March 13. In addition, about 50 mimosa trees have also begun to bloom with yellow lantern-like flowers.

A 7-year-old girl who came to see the blossoms with her family said: “I had fun collecting petals in my palms and blowing them away. It was beautiful.”