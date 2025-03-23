WWII Battle of Manila Scars Linger 80 Years Later; Many Hope Atrocities Will Not be Forgotten

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Regina Paterno, right, and her cousin Silvia Roses Montya, are seen on Feb. 20 in Manila.

Courtesy of Japanese Embassy in the Philippines

People attend a ceremony unveiling a monument to commemorate the achievements of former Philippine President Elpidio Quirino in Muntinlupa City in Metro Manila on Dec. 12.

MANILA — March 3 marked 80 years since the Battle of Manila ended near the conclusion of World War II. It is believed that roughly 100,000 citizens were killed during the monthlong battle fought between Japanese and U.S. troops in the Philippine capital of Manila. Many died during the indiscriminate shelling by U.S. forces, while others were killed by Japanese troops.

Civilians who lost their relatives in the battle have wounds that have yet to heal, but they also hope that people maintain interest in the battle and pass on the tragedy to future generations.

Regina Paterno’s grandfather, Antonio, and grandmother, Pacita, were killed by Japanese soldiers during the battle that began on Feb. 3, 1945. Now 85, she remarked that she lost her beloved family and home in the battle.

Regina evacuated to Batangas Province, about 100 kilometers south of Manila, at the end of 1944 and did not experience the battle. However, she learned about the deaths of her grandparents from the transcripts of testimonies at postwar war crimes tribunals and through other documents.

Antonio studied abroad at Tokyo Imperial University, the predecessor of the University of Tokyo. Later, he worked in law and served as a Supreme Court justice in the Philippines. He was well versed in Japanese culture and often spoke Japanese at home where Regina lived with him. Regina recalls that her grandfather must have trusted that the Japanese were reasonable people.

However, one evening in mid-February 1945, her grandparents and 17 other people were gathered in a room of a house under the instruction of Japanese soldiers. The soldiers surrounded them with furniture, set it on fire and threw a grenade at Antonio. Pacita cried, “Tomodachi! Tomodachi! (Friend! Friend!)” but another Japanese soldier shot her in the head.

Regina’s uncle, the father of her cousin, Silvia Roses Montya, is believed to have been executed by Japanese soldiers on suspicion of cooperating with anti-Japanese guerrilla. Silvia, now 87, had evacuated with Regina to Batangas.

After the battle ended on March 3, Regina returned to Manila. The ruined city left her speechless. It was as if the beautiful churches and western-style townscape had never existed.

Eighty years have passed since then. Regina and Silvia actively talk about their experiences at war-related forums and other gatherings. However, they do not speak about their hatred for Japan and Japanese soldiers because Regina has seen how war changes people.

They are afraid that the memories of the war are fading. Both hope that everyone learns about past wars so that humanity will not make the same mistake again.

Pardoning war criminals

In December, a monument to commemorate the achievements of Elpidio Quirino, who served as president from 1948-53, was unveiled at a ceremony in Muntinlupa City in Metro Manila.

Quirino is known for granting pardons and releasing 105 Japanese war criminals, including those sentenced to death, in 1953 even though his wife and three children were killed by Japanese troops during the battle.

The Japanese occupation of the Philippines lasted for about three years from 1942. A war crimes tribunal was set up in the Philippines as part of the postwar process and Gen. Tomoyuki Yamashita and other Japanese were executed to take responsibility for the killings of civilians. The people of the Philippines harbored strong anti-Japan sentiment.

“I do not want my children and my people to inherit from me the hate for people who might yet be our friends for the permanent interest of our country,” Quirino said in a statement. His actions paved the way for normalizing diplomatic ties between his country and Japan.

Ricardo Jose, a historian and professor emeritus at the University of the Philippines, highly praised Quirino’s achievements, saying it was the right thing to do so that harboring hatred did not continue. He added that Quirino paved the way for rebuilding diplomatic ties with Japan. Jose’s grandfather was also killed by Japanese soldiers.

He also pointed out, however, that while forgiveness is important, people should never forget that citizens were killed. Jose says that learning about what happened during the war helps move relations forward between people little by little.