World’s Colors Rise; Flags of Expo Participants Fly on Yumeshima
15:44 JST, March 22, 2025
Flags of the more than 160 countries, regions and international organizations participating in the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo fly at the venue on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka. The flags will be displayed at the east and west gates of the venue to welcome visitors to the Expo, which begins on April 13, until it ends in October. The 8-meter-high poles are equipped with lighting fixtures, which will be illuminated at night.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Roles of Social Media in Elections: Election Admin Commissions Powerless Against Campaign Obstruction
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
-
People Celebrate Japan Emperor’s 65th Birthday at Palace (Update2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Vegetable Prices Continue Surging in Japan
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance