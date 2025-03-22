World’s Colors Rise; Flags of Expo Participants Fly on Yumeshima

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Flags of the more than 160 countries, regions and international organizations participating in the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo fly at the venue on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka. The flags will be displayed at the east and west gates of the venue to welcome visitors to the Expo, which begins on April 13, until it ends in October. The 8-meter-high poles are equipped with lighting fixtures, which will be illuminated at night.