Scars from September Rain Disaster Still Visible on Noto Peninsula; 83 Residents Still Living in Shelters
2:00 JST, March 22, 2025
Friday marked six months since torrential rains devastated the Okunoto region in Ishikawa Prefecture and killed 16 people.
Scars from muddy streams formed during the disaster are still visible here and there in the affected areas on Noto Peninsula, where recovery efforts are still taking place.
Rubble and pieces of driftwood from the disaster are sorted out at Nafune, a fishing port in the city of Wajima in the prefecture. Dust blows around in the air, and houses along the riverside are still stained with mud.
According to the prefecture, the disaster damaged 1,790 houses, including 82 that were destroyed. As of Tuesday, 83 people are still living in shelters. Meanwhile, 234 temporary housing units have been completed out of 286 requests. Construction of the rest is expected to finish by late March.
