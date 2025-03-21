Chinese Ships Enter Territorial Waters off Senkakus; Both Equipped with Cannons
11:25 JST, March 21, 2025
Two China Coast Guard (CGC) ships entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture in the early hours of Friday, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) said.
According to the JCG’s 11th regional headquarters, which is based in Naha, the two vessels entered the territorial waters off the coast of Minami-Kojima Island in the Senkaku Islands one after another between 1:56 and 1:59 a.m. on Friday. Both vessels were equipped with cannons.
The CGC also violated Japanese territorial waters on March 14.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Roles of Social Media in Elections: Election Admin Commissions Powerless Against Campaign Obstruction
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
-
People Celebrate Japan Emperor’s 65th Birthday at Palace (Update2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Vegetable Prices Continue Surging in Japan
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)