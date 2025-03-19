Snowfall hits Tokyo, Kanto-Koshin Region; Winter Makes Brief Comeback Between Warm Days

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Commuters stand in the snow in front of a crosswalk in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday morning.

< p>Tokyo and the rest of the Kanto-Koshin region experienced snowfall from early Wednesday morning due to a low-pressure system passing south of the Japanese Archipelago.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is calling for people to be on alert against falling and traffic incidents.

According to the agency, snowfall reached up to 26 centimeters in Kusatsu, Gunma Prefecture, and 23 centimeters in Ueda, Nagano Prefecture, across 6 hours until 8 a.m. Wednesday. In central Tokyo, the snow started falling at about 7:30 a.m., and 1 centimeter of snow accumulation was observed at 10 a.m.

In front of JR Tokyo Station, people were seen holding umbrellas and wrapping themselves in down jackets or overcoats.