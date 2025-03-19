Snow Fall Observed in Central Tokyo; Heavy Snow Warnings Issued for Some Parts of Kanto Region
10:57 JST, March 19, 2025
Snow fall was observed in central Tokyo on Wednesday morning, with the Japan Meteorological Agency having issued heavy snow warnings for the mountainous areas of Tokyo, as well as Gunma and Tochigi prefectures.
