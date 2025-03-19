Home>Society>General News

Snow Fall Observed in Central Tokyo; Heavy Snow Warnings Issued for Some Parts of Kanto Region

Snow is seen falling in central Tokyo on Wednesday morning.

10:57 JST, March 19, 2025

Snow fall was observed in central Tokyo on Wednesday morning, with the Japan Meteorological Agency having issued heavy snow warnings for the mountainous areas of Tokyo, as well as Gunma and Tochigi prefectures.













