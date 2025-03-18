Mt. Fuji Entry Fee to Be Raised to ¥4,000 in Shizuoka Pref., with Yamanashi Pref. Levying Same Fee for Yoshida Trail

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The fifth station on the Fujinomiya trail, the trailhead for the route

The Shizuoka Prefectural Assembly has passed an ordinance that will require a ¥4,000 entry fee to climb Mt. Fuji from this summer. Specifically, the fees will apply to the Fujinomiya, Subashiri and Gotemba trails in the prefecture.

The entrance fee will be paid in advance, and climbers will receive an entry pass after learning about hiking through a smartphone app. Staff will be on hand 24 hours a day to check the passes at huts located near the fifth station of each route.

The ordinance also includes restrictions on entry between 2 p.m. and 3 a.m. to prevent “bullet climbing,” or climbing through the night to reach the summit. Climbers will be required to stay overnight at a mountain lodge when entering the mountain during the restricted hours.

Yamanashi Prefecture, where the Yoshida trail is located, has also raised its toll to ¥4,000 by amending an ordinance.