Mt. Fuji Entry Fee to Be Raised to ¥4,000 in Shizuoka Pref., with Yamanashi Pref. Levying Same Fee for Yoshida Trail
12:47 JST, March 18, 2025
The Shizuoka Prefectural Assembly has passed an ordinance that will require a ¥4,000 entry fee to climb Mt. Fuji from this summer. Specifically, the fees will apply to the Fujinomiya, Subashiri and Gotemba trails in the prefecture.
The entrance fee will be paid in advance, and climbers will receive an entry pass after learning about hiking through a smartphone app. Staff will be on hand 24 hours a day to check the passes at huts located near the fifth station of each route.
The ordinance also includes restrictions on entry between 2 p.m. and 3 a.m. to prevent “bullet climbing,” or climbing through the night to reach the summit. Climbers will be required to stay overnight at a mountain lodge when entering the mountain during the restricted hours.
Yamanashi Prefecture, where the Yoshida trail is located, has also raised its toll to ¥4,000 by amending an ordinance.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Roles of Social Media in Elections: Election Admin Commissions Powerless Against Campaign Obstruction
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Vegetable Prices Continue Surging in Japan
- Monthly Number of Visitors to Japan Hits Record High in Jan.
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026