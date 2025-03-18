With Snow Expected in Kanto, JR East to Suspend Kaiji, Azusa Operations on Wednesday
12:40 JST, March 18, 2025
East Japan Railway Co. announced Tuesday that almost all Kaiji and Azusa limited express trains scheduled to depart on Wednesday will be canceled because of snow that is expected to fall from Tuesday night.
JR East also said that Chuo Line train services between Takao Station in Tokyo and Kobuchizawa in Yamanashi Prefecture will be suspended from Tuesday night until around noon on Wednesday, and that Ome Line services between Ome and Okutama, both in western Tokyo, will be canceled from the first train until around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Roles of Social Media in Elections: Election Admin Commissions Powerless Against Campaign Obstruction
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Vegetable Prices Continue Surging in Japan
- Monthly Number of Visitors to Japan Hits Record High in Jan.
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026