With Snow Expected in Kanto, JR East to Suspend Kaiji, Azusa Operations on Wednesday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo



East Japan Railway Co. announced Tuesday that almost all Kaiji and Azusa limited express trains scheduled to depart on Wednesday will be canceled because of snow that is expected to fall from Tuesday night.

JR East also said that Chuo Line train services between Takao Station in Tokyo and Kobuchizawa in Yamanashi Prefecture will be suspended from Tuesday night until around noon on Wednesday, and that Ome Line services between Ome and Okutama, both in western Tokyo, will be canceled from the first train until around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.