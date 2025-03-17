Home>Society>General News

54％ in Japan Approve of Trump’s Ceasefire Talks for Ukraine, Yomiuri Poll Finds; Approval Highest Among Younger Respondents

AP file photo
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, in 2017.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:32 JST, March 17, 2025

An opinion poll indicated that 54% of respondents approve of U.S. President Trump’s efforts in leading ceasefire negotiations regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The poll, conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun, also found that 37% of respondents disapproved.

By age group, the percentage for approval was higher among younger respondents: 65% of those ages 18–39; 56% of those ages 40–59; and 46% of those ages 60 and older. In terms of political affiliation, the approval percentage surpassed 50% across all categories, with 55% among supporters of the ruling parties, 59% among opposition parties’ supporters and 52% among non-partisan voters.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING