54％ in Japan Approve of Trump’s Ceasefire Talks for Ukraine, Yomiuri Poll Finds; Approval Highest Among Younger Respondents
13:32 JST, March 17, 2025
An opinion poll indicated that 54% of respondents approve of U.S. President Trump’s efforts in leading ceasefire negotiations regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The poll, conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun, also found that 37% of respondents disapproved.
By age group, the percentage for approval was higher among younger respondents: 65% of those ages 18–39; 56% of those ages 40–59; and 46% of those ages 60 and older. In terms of political affiliation, the approval percentage surpassed 50% across all categories, with 55% among supporters of the ruling parties, 59% among opposition parties’ supporters and 52% among non-partisan voters.
