ANA, JAL Cancel Flights to and from Hokkaido, Aomori Pref. Due to Bad Weather in Northern Japan

12:28 JST, March 17, 2025

Flights to and from Hokkaido and Aomori Prefecture are being canceled one after another on Monday as the Pacific side of northern Japan was hit by strong winds and snowstorms due to a low pressure system that developed east of the Japanese archipelago and moved northeast.

All Nippon Airways plans to cancel its 31 domestic flights, including flights between Haneda-Kushiro as well as Itami-Aomori.

Japan Airlines canceled its 33 domestic flights as of 10 a.m., including flights between Haneda-Obihiro as well as Haneda-Aomori.

