Expo Bus Designs Unveiled; Two Models of Self-Driving Electric Vehicles will be Used In and Around Venue
14:43 JST, March 16, 2025
The designs of two models of self-driving buses that will be showcased at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo were recently unveiled ahead of opening day next month at the Expo venue on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Konohana Ward, Osaka.
The designs, whose base color is blue, were created to suggest networks of roads freely connecting as they run toward a destination.
Both models are electrically powered. The larger one, with a capacity of 24 passengers, will be used to take people from Maishima, another artificial island which floats in Osaka Bay next to Yumeshima, to the venue, while the smaller one, with a capacity of nine passengers, will be used to ferry people between various points inside the venue. There are planned to be eight buses in total.
An official from Osaka Metro Co, the operator of the buses, said: “We chose a color scheme that will leave an impression on visitors. We’ll do our best to make sure the buses are safe as we approach the opening of the Expo.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Tokyo Population Inflow Rises Again, Mostly Young People and Women; Govt Promotes “Dual Residency” in Regional Areas
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
JN ACCESS RANKING
- U.S. Tariffs on Imported Cars Could Affect Entire Japanese Economy; ‘Most Serious Threat’ is Targeting of Auto Industry
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)