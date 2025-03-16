Couple Moves Izakaya to Fukushima Pref. Town as Way to Help with Recovery Efforts; Japanese-Style Pub Offers ‘Taste of Akita’ to Customers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Masao Tochimoto, left, his wife Masako, center, and one of their sons Genki in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, on Feb. 28

NAMIE, Fukushima — A couple relocated their izakaya Japanese-style pub from Akita Prefecture to Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, a few years ago as a way to help with recovery efforts taking place in the nuclear disaster-hit town.

The izakaya not only serves “a taste of Akita,” it also offers karaoke and a warm atmosphere for its customers, who are mostly workers involved in the recovery efforts.

In November 2020, Masao Tochimoto and his wife Masako relocated izakaya Yamazato from Yurihonjo, Akita Prefecture, to a space in front of JR Namie Station in Namie. The residents of Namie were forced to evacuate because of the 2011 accident at Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Yamazato, which is popular among those involved in the town’s recovery efforts, has been operating as a bar with karaoke for about two years in response to requests from regulars for a place to sing.

Since last autumn, Yamazato has also been serving Oyadori ramen, a dish that is well-known in Yurihonjo and other nearby areas, usually during lunch hours.

Evacuation orders for Namie were partially lifted in March 2017, however, there are still only a few restaurants in front of the station.

Tochimoto, 77, who is from Namie, evacuated to Yurihonjo after the nuclear accident. There, he met his now wife Masako, 59, who was running Yamazato. He used to eat there, and the two became close as they connected over raising sons as single parents. Tochimoto then began helping her out at the izakaya.

Another reason Tochimoto returned to Namie is because his father, who lives in the neighboring city of Minami-Soma, suffered a stroke in May 2018. Masako decided to move the izakaya, which she had taken over from her mother, in the hope that it would help the disaster-hit area.

The couple said it was difficult to find a location because many of the available spaces were left untouched and food had been left to decay. Despite their concerns, Tochimoto said he continued to look for a space.

One of their sons, Genki, 44, has been serving ramen at Yamazato under the name Menya Yamazato. Genki quit his job at a construction company in Fukushima Prefecture to work there.

The ramen and karaoke are said to be popular among the construction workers living in the town. Genki said the regulars found Yamazato to be warm and welcoming, so they enjoy coming back.

The signature ramen dish, Oyadori ramen, is based on a recipe Masako created. Genki says that he uses a lot of chicken and negi green onions, among other ingredients, for the ramen to make sure his customers can enjoy a hearty meal.

Oyadori ramen, which accounts for 70% of the ramen orders at Yamazato, can also be enjoyed in the evening when the bar is open.

“The taste of Akita is being accepted in Namie,” Masako said, adding that a customer from Akita Prefecture seemed delighted to be able to eat the ramen in Namie.

Tochimoto said the reconstruction of Namie is only half complete.

“I want to bring vitality to the town, even if it’s just a little, by continuing to run Yamazato,” Tochimoto said.

Masako said: “Thanks to everyone, we have been doing well in Namie, too. I hope that people from Akita Prefecture will come visit.”