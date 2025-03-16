Chilly Sunday in Kanto Koshin Region; 5.7 Degrees at Noon in Central Tokyo, Snow in Kawaguchiko

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Kanto Koshin region woke up to a cold Sunday morning with rain and snow. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s announcement just after 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, there were places in the coastal areas of the Kanto region and the Izu Islands where it would be raining heavily with thunder. This is because a low pressure system off the Tokaido region is moving northeast along the southern coast of Honshu.

According to the Automated Meteorological Data Acquisition System (AMeDAS), the temperature in central Tokyo peaked at 6.8 degrees at 0:27 a.m. on Sunday, and was 5.7 degrees at noon. The forecast maximum temperature for the day is 9 degrees.

According to the Kofu Regional Meteorological Observatory, it will rain and snow in Yamanashi Prefecture through Sunday night, and there will be heavy snow in some areas around the Fuji Five Lakes.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the amount of snowfall over the 12 hours up to 11:00 on Sunday was 22 cm in Kawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, and 17 cm in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, and Kusatsu, Gunma Prefecture.