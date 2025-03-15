Hokkaido Shinkansen Extension Faces Over 8-Year Delay; Further Setbacks Possible

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The opening of the extended section of the Hokkaido Shinkansen line between Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto and Sapporo stations will be delayed until the end of fiscal 2038, according to a report from an expert panel released on Friday by the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

Initially scheduled for completion by the end of fiscal 2030, the extended section has been facing delays in the construction of tunnels at multiple locations along the line.

The report highlights that excavation work has yet to progress in certain construction sections along the extended line, raising concerns about further delays beyond the revised projected opening.

Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Hiromasa Nakano has instructed officials to reassess the opening schedule for the extended section once it becomes clear when the tunnels will be completed.