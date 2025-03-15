Home>Society>General News

Young Boy Found on Street, Confirmed Dead in Fukuoka; Fall from Hotel Suspected

The Japan News
Fukuoka Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:01 JST, March 15, 2025

FUKUOKA – A boy was found lying on the street barefoot and bleeding in front of a hotel in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka, early Saturday morning, police said.

The boy, believed to be younger than 10 years old, was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

According to the Hakata Police Station, the boy is thought to have been staying at the hotel with his father. A man claiming to be the boy’s father made an emergency call saying that the boy had fallen. The police said that the boy was in his early years of elementary school.

The boy may have accidentally fallen from the hotel, the police also said.

