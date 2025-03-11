5 Prefectures Consider Accommodating Removed Fukushima Soil; Will Accept Under Certain Conditions, Yomiuri Shimbun Survey Finds
13:47 JST, March 11, 2025
Five prefectures may consider hosting the final disposal sites for soil removed during decontamination work following the accident at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, according to a survey conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun.
The prefectural governors of Akita, Chiba, Hyogo, Nara and Miyazaki have indicated they would accept the soil under certain conditions.
Excluding Chiba, the remaining four prefectures stated they would only accept the removed soil if strict safety measures ensured there would be no health risks; comprehensive strategies were implemented to prevent reputational damage; financial support would be provided for hosting the disposal sites along with compensation for residents; and a reliable emergency response system would be formed to handle any potential accidents.
The removed soil is legally required to be disposed of outside Fukushima Prefecture by March 2045. The central government aims to foster nationwide understanding and ensure the relocation of the removed soil within the remaining 20-year deadline.
As of the end of February, approximately 14.07 million cubic meters of the soil are stored at an interim storage facility that spans across the towns of Okuma and Futaba. The government plans to formulate a roadmap by summer to meet the final disposal deadline.
The survey was conducted as a questionnaire between January and February, with all 46 prefectures excluding Fukushima Prefecture responding.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Tokyo Population Inflow Rises Again, Mostly Young People and Women; Govt Promotes “Dual Residency” in Regional Areas
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
-
Japanese Ski Resorts Struggle Amid Declining Birthrate; Attracting Foreign Tourists Key to Success
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Stockpiled Rice to Be Released, Govt Says; 1st Time to Release Rice Reserves for Market Stabilization
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026