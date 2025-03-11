5 Prefectures Consider Accommodating Removed Fukushima Soil; Will Accept Under Certain Conditions, Yomiuri Shimbun Survey Finds

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An interim storage facility for removed soil in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture

Five prefectures may consider hosting the final disposal sites for soil removed during decontamination work following the accident at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, according to a survey conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The prefectural governors of Akita, Chiba, Hyogo, Nara and Miyazaki have indicated they would accept the soil under certain conditions.

Excluding Chiba, the remaining four prefectures stated they would only accept the removed soil if strict safety measures ensured there would be no health risks; comprehensive strategies were implemented to prevent reputational damage; financial support would be provided for hosting the disposal sites along with compensation for residents; and a reliable emergency response system would be formed to handle any potential accidents.

The removed soil is legally required to be disposed of outside Fukushima Prefecture by March 2045. The central government aims to foster nationwide understanding and ensure the relocation of the removed soil within the remaining 20-year deadline.

As of the end of February, approximately 14.07 million cubic meters of the soil are stored at an interim storage facility that spans across the towns of Okuma and Futaba. The government plans to formulate a roadmap by summer to meet the final disposal deadline.

The survey was conducted as a questionnaire between January and February, with all 46 prefectures excluding Fukushima Prefecture responding.