‘Japan’s Most Dangerous Zoo’ to Close in September; Sapporo Zoo Operated without Permission for Nearly 20 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The entrance to the main area of North Safari Sapporo is seen in Sapporo in early January.

16:17 JST, March 10, 2025

SAPPORO — A private zoo in Sapporo that is often introduced as “the most dangerous zoo in Japan” will close at the end of September, the zoo’s operator, Success-Kanko Corp., announced on its website on Monday.

The zoo, North Safari Sapporo, opened in July 2005 without obtaining a development permit and has been operating for nearly 20 years.

The zoo continued to expand in defiance of city guidance, and a total of 156 illegal buildings have been confirmed to date.

Following a decision by the city to issue an order to demolish all its facilities, the zoo submitted a work plan in February that stated it would “complete the removal by the end of 2029.”

