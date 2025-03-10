Shinkansen: Tohoku Shinkansen Resumes Operation between Tokyo, Sendai Stations after Over-2-Hour Suspension (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tohoku Shinkansen

Tohoku Shinkansen services resumed between Tokyo and Sendai stations at around 2:30 p.m. Monday after an over-two-hour suspension from around 12:20 p.m.

According to East Japan Railway Co., an abnormal sound was heard when a Shinkansen bullet train was running between Fukushima and Koriyama stations at around 7:13 am on the same day. Because there was nothing wrong with the train, the company was said to have inspected the tracks near the site where the sound occurred.