Symposium Held to Discuss Yokohama’s Independence from Kanagawa Pref.; Mayor Calls Administration Management Inefficient

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka explains the special city system at Totsuka Ward, Yokohama, on Saturday.

A symposium to deepen understanding of the “special city” system that Yokohama is aiming to legislate was held at a residents center in Totsuka Ward, Yokohama, on Saturday, with about 300 people in attendance.

Under the envisioned system, government ordinance-designated cities gain independence from their prefectures by gaining jurisdiction and financial resources.

A panel discussion, led by Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka and others, discussed examples of inefficient administration management, where the authorities of Kanagawa Prefecture and the city have intermingled in road maintenance, disaster prevention measures and other areas.