Service Suspension for Coupled Shinkansen Trains Extended Through Friday; Cause of Decupling Still Unidentified
12:34 JST, March 9, 2025
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) has said that its suspension of coupled Shinkansen train services will be extended to Friday.
The suspension follows a serious incident in which the Hayabusa-Komachi No. 21 combined train on the Tohoku Shinkansen line decoupled while running.
JR East said its plans for the services after Saturday will be announced as soon as they are decided.
Due to the suspension, Tsubasa trains on the Yamagata Shinkansen line are shuttling back and forth between Fukushima and Shinjo stations. Only the last train bound for Tokyo and the first train from Tokyo are in service each day. All other services to and from Tokyo on the line have been suspended. Komachi trains on the Akita Shinkansen line are in service between Morioka and Akita stations. Direct services to and from Tokyo are also unavailable on the Akita Shinkansen line.
Initially, JR East had said that the services of coupled Shinkansen trains would be suspended until Sunday. However, the company has decided to extend the suspension because the cause of the decoupling has yet to be identified.
The company said additional trains would run temporarily on the Tohoku Shinkansen line on Sunday, as the line is expected to be crowded.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Tokyo Population Inflow Rises Again, Mostly Young People and Women; Govt Promotes “Dual Residency” in Regional Areas
-
Search for Truck Driver Suspended after 30 Minutes at Saitama Sinkhole; Risks of Further Cave-ins too Great
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
- Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Clash Over Hybrid Vehicle Tech Divided Nissan, Honda; But Even Combined, Their Sales Greatly Lag Toyota’s
- 3 Years Of Aggression Against Ukraine: Ukraine’s ‘White Angels’ Push to Evacuate Residents from War’s Shifting Front Lines