Mimosa Flowers Gifted in Gratitude on International Women’s Day
18:18 JST, March 8, 2025
A customer holds a bouquet of mimosa flowers at an Aoyama Flower Market store in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.
The United Nations recognizes March 8 as International Women’s Day, and the mimosa flower has become a symbol of the day.
Recently, gifting mimosa flowers has become more common in Japan. “The beautiful yellow color lifts spirits,” said a 28-year-old who came to the store to buy flowers for someone.
