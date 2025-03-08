Home>Society>General News

Mimosa Flowers Gifted in Gratitude on International Women’s Day

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A customer holds a bouquet of mimosa flowers at a store in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:18 JST, March 8, 2025

A customer holds a bouquet of mimosa flowers at an Aoyama Flower Market store in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The United Nations recognizes March 8 as International Women’s Day, and the mimosa flower has become a symbol of the day.

Recently, gifting mimosa flowers has become more common in Japan. “The beautiful yellow color lifts spirits,” said a 28-year-old who came to the store to buy flowers for someone.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING