Mimosa Flowers Gifted in Gratitude on International Women’s Day

A customer holds a bouquet of mimosa flowers at an Aoyama Flower Market store in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The United Nations recognizes March 8 as International Women’s Day, and the mimosa flower has become a symbol of the day.

Recently, gifting mimosa flowers has become more common in Japan. “The beautiful yellow color lifts spirits,” said a 28-year-old who came to the store to buy flowers for someone.