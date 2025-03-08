Few Local Assemblies Have Moved to Curb Harassment against Women Legislators, According to Yomiuri Survey

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A female assembly member in the Kanto region said that at one time she was receiving harassing emails every night.

Only 30 local government assemblies have taken measures to prevent harassment against female members, according to a recent nationwide survey conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The Yomiuri Shimbun in February asked 121 assemblies nationwide whether they had acted to prevent harassment against female assembly members, such as by passing ordinances against harassment or by setting up consultation services. The assemblies queried were those of the Tokyo metropolitan government, the 46 prefectural governments, and the governments of prefectural capitals, ordinance-designated cities and Tokyo’s 23 wards. Responses were received in every case.

The revised Law on the Promotion of Gender Equality in the Political Field, which came into force in 2021, requires that the central and local governments take measures to prevent harassment against women, as such behavior hinders women’s participation in politics. However, the recent survey underlined how a lack of penalties has led to slow progress on the issue.

According to the survey, six assemblies, including those of the Fukuoka and Nagasaki prefectural governments, have enacted ordinances aimed exclusively at eradicating or preventing harassment. Their ordinances cover harassment between assembly members as well as such behavior by assembly members against clerical staff, and by voters against candidates. Eighteen assemblies prohibited harassment in their political ethics ordinances or guidelines.

The law on gender equality in politics also requires local governments to set up a system for assembly members to seek advice about the harassment they have experienced. According to the survey, 19 assemblies have consultation services. However, 14 of these services are handled by the assembly’s secretariat or speaker, making it difficult for assembly members to seek advice.

“Diverse participation in politics, including participation by women, makes for a more dynamic assembly,” said Motomi Inoue, an advisor to the Research Institute for Local Government. “It’s important to publicly express a commitment to eradicating harassment through ordinances, among other means, and to make assembly members understand that they should not engage in harassment.”