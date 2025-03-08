Home>Society>General News

Snow in Tokyo Forecast to Reach 5 Centimeters; Heavy Snow to Fall Between Saturday Evening, Sunday Morning

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:24 JST, March 8, 2025

Heavy snow is expected in the Kanto-Koshin region between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency called on people to take precautions to avoid traffic collisions due to snow and icy road surfaces.

Snowfall for the 24 hours leading up to 6:00 a.m. on Sunday is expected to reach five centimeters in the southern Kanto region, including the Tokyo metropolitan area. Other parts of the Kanto-Koshin region are likely to see up to 10 centimeters of snow.

