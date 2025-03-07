Nagoya High Court Rules Provisions Not Recognizing Same-Sex Marriage Unconstitutional; Compensation Appeal Rejected

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Nagoya High Court

NAGOYA — The Nagoya High Court ruled Friday that provisions of the Civil Code that do not allow same-sex marriage are unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed by a male couple in their 30s in Aichi Prefecture, who asked the central government to pay compensation.

As with the Nagoya District Court, the high court rejected the plaintiffs’ demand for compensation from the central government.