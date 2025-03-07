Home>Society>General News

Akita, Yamagata Shinkansen Trains Suspend Direct Service from Tokyo; Move Comes After Train Cars Decouple

Disconnected Shinkansen trains Arakawa Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday

12:40 JST, March 7, 2025

Direct service is suspended from Tokyo Station for Akita and Yamagata Shinkansen trains on Friday.

Instead, riders can use a shuttle service offered from Morioka Station and Fukushima Station for the Akita and Yamagata Shinkansen, respectively. The move comes after an incident in which cars on a Tohoku Shinkansen train disconnected on Thursday.

A total of 66 trains have had their service suspended or partially suspended on Friday. Trains and stations on the Tohoku Shinkansen were crowded in the morning, but no major disruptions have been reported.

