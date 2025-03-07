Akita, Yamagata Shinkansen Trains Suspend Direct Service from Tokyo; Move Comes After Train Cars Decouple
12:40 JST, March 7, 2025
Direct service is suspended from Tokyo Station for Akita and Yamagata Shinkansen trains on Friday.
Instead, riders can use a shuttle service offered from Morioka Station and Fukushima Station for the Akita and Yamagata Shinkansen, respectively. The move comes after an incident in which cars on a Tohoku Shinkansen train disconnected on Thursday.
A total of 66 trains have had their service suspended or partially suspended on Friday. Trains and stations on the Tohoku Shinkansen were crowded in the morning, but no major disruptions have been reported.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Population Inflow Rises Again, Mostly Young People and Women; Govt Promotes “Dual Residency” in Regional Areas
-
Search for Truck Driver Suspended after 30 Minutes at Saitama Sinkhole; Risks of Further Cave-ins too Great
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
- Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Clash Over Hybrid Vehicle Tech Divided Nissan, Honda; But Even Combined, Their Sales Greatly Lag Toyota’s