Three Workers Unconscious in Manhole in Akita Pref.; All Three Hospitalized, Current Conditions Unknown

The Japan News
Akita Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:48 JST, March 7, 2025

Three male construction workers were found unconscious inside a manhole at a sewer construction site in Oga, Akita Prefecture, on Friday, police said.

All three were taken to hospitals, but their current conditions are unknown.

Police received a report from someone involved in the construction work at around 9:35 a.m. on Friday.

